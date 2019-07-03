The School Committee was the villain in Boston’s busing saga

As residents of Boston’s South End since 1972, parents of two boys who entered elementary school in the Boston Public Schools at that time, and activist participant-observers in the BPS during the 1970s and ’80s, we feel the need to comment on Kevin Cullen’s column, “Busing’s fraught history” (Metro, July 2). Cullen’s diffuse rhetoric directed at those “who cavalierly foisted busing on” the residents of Boston should be focused entirely on the elected School Committee that those same residents of Boston supported and voted for.

In the case of Morgan v. Hennigan, the defendants never disputed the findings of fact, and when directed to construct their own remedy, they refused to do so, despite ample opportunity. Moreover, prior to this case, the School Committee persistently rejected and flouted the Massachusetts Racial Imbalance Act of 1965. We would call that cavalier disregard for the rule of law and the Massachusetts and US constitutions.