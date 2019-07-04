At front line of opioid battle, shelter in Springfield employs multipronged approach

Freyer rightly points out the unique challenges our region faces with its poverty rates and its “New York-to-Hartford-to-Vermont drug trafficking corridor along Interstate 91.” Moreover, the article brings important attention to the tragic statistic that opioid overdose deaths in Hampden County have nearly doubled from 2017 to 2018.

In the nonprofit behavioral health industry, the end of the fiscal year is often a time to report, reflect, and refocus. So while it has been a month since Felice J. Freyer’s front-page article, “Opioid crisis eases, but not in Springfield” (June 3), I feel it’s nevertheless an apropos time to respond.

However, while Freyer cites the work of the Friends of the Homeless shelter in Springfield, I would like to have seen more discussion of the shelter’s innovative integrated treatment and support program.

The site-based services for people experiencing homelessness at our Springfield shelter integrate behavioral health treatment and services for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. Individuals in need are able to access detox, clinical supports, and even on-site medication-assisted treatment when they are most in need. This type of immediate intervention and on-site availability of services is, quite literally, saving lives.

I applaud Freyer and the Globe for bringing statewide attention to Springfield and its desperate front-line confrontation with the opioid epidemic. I do wish, however, that more had been made of our unique program.

Karin Jeffers

President and CEO

Clinical & Support Options

Northampton