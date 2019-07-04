In Iran, politics exacts a human toll

Some things are easy to see. It is a basic fact that the average person in Iran is, and has been, experiencing significant economic hardship. The cost of household goods is not only astronomical, but often common goods we take for granted in the United States are entirely unavailable for purchase. I have family in Iran and know that refrigerators are becoming scarce, diapers are hard to find, and food prices have nearly doubled.

Some things are not so easy to understand, such as the politics of the region, which fills volumes of books. What is important for us to think about is the human piece. Regular people, much like you and me, are not only suffering, they are trying to survive. And in the meantime, a beautiful culture is disappearing. It is a culture that is centered around the warmth and generosity of its people; where, despite their struggles, strangers will invite you into their homes for tea and some of the most delicious meals you have ever tasted. A culture that celebrates centuries of art, from the poetry of Rumi to the handmade rugs that Americans have admired for decades. As we see and hear what’s being reported, remember the everyday people who are struggling to survive.