‘Socialist!’ — you say that like it’s a bad thing

If he means massive wealth inequality, cyclical poverty, and human rights violations, then yes, socialism is at odds with the American experience. Socialism actively seeks for what’s best for the average person, not the 1 percent, and that’s why America, a capitalist country, hates it so much.

Jeff Jacoby’s June 30 column “The Dems’ temporary socialist moment” is the perfect example of how socialism has been widely mischaracterized by conservatives. Jacoby writes, “Socialism is profoundly at odds with the American experience,” yet he does not actually define what “the American experience” means.

How do you think Apple gets away with using child labor for mining in Congo? How are some prisons allowed to profit off of mass incarceration? How come colleges charge insanely high prices for education? How is America the only first-world country to have countless people go bankrupt due to medical bills? It’s because capitalism encourages it.

If you still don’t agree with me, ask yourself: How come every other advanced country in the world has accepted some form of socialism, and has performed better than the United States in every single way? It’s time America wakes up to the failures of capitalism, and the possibilities of socialism.

Advertisement

Xavier Cullen

Norwood

Pitting socialism vs. capitalism is simplistic

In “The Dems’ temporary socialist moment,” Jeff Jacoby seems to have bought into the simplistic either-or philosophy of socialism vs. capitalism — an American sickness that just won’t go away.

The cure is to consider the following rhetorical questions: What would our society be like without public schools, state universities, public parks, public transportation, the police force, fire stations, public libraries, local governments, state governments, the federal government, Social Security, Medicare, the IRS, the armed services? Are these not socialist institutions — organized and government-“owned” for the good of society? Have these institutions prevented private business and private ownership? In the United States and in other so-called civilized countries, isn’t the balance of private and public ownership the real issue?

Advertisement

Daniel Stepner

Newton