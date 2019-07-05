Justices turn blind eye to gerrymandering

Given the demographic changes taking place, the GOP is becoming a party dominated by a white American minority. In order to hold on to power, the Republicans have settled on tactics such as changing the makeup of courts, redistricting, and enacting voting rights laws. After all, locking out the increasingly majority-minority population from elections is better than persuasion.

With the Supreme Court’s recent decision to ignore gerrymandering cases, it is time that someone connected the dots for the American people. Recent Republican gerrymandering plans, the citizenship question that Donald Trump wants to put in the 2020 Census, state voter suppression laws, the packing of the courts with conservatives — these moves are all part of the same plan: to create election apartheid.

Thanks to the court’s ruling, states led by the Republican Party will feel emboldened to gerrymander minority voters out of the equation. It will be up to the American people to stop them. Citizens’ petitions in various states seek to create nonpolitical redistricting commissions in order to remove the process from the hands of the politicians. This would help. Otherwise, 2020 may be the last time citizens’ votes will count.

Kelly Williams

Wrentham

It’s up to the people now, through the amendment process

The recent decision not to strike down gerrymandering is yet another in a long series of antidemocratic Supreme Court decisions (“The court’s blow to voters’ rights,” Opinion, June 28).

We the people historically have amended the Constitution to nullify antidemocratic Supreme Court decisions. The 13th and 14th Amendments extended citizenship to former slaves, nullifying Dred Scott v. Sandford. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, nullifying Minor v. Happersett. The 24th Amendment eliminated poll taxes, nullifying Breedlove v. Suttles. The 26th Amendment gave the right to vote to those old enough to fight for their country, nullifying Oregon v. Mitchell.

This gerrymandering decision adds salt to the wound of Citizens United v. FEC, which opened the floodgates to big money in politics. Those who cannot donate big bucks to politicians no longer have a voice in our political system. This is not what government of, by, and for the people looks like.

Neither the president nor Congress can nullify bad Supreme Court decisions. We the people must once again amend the Constitution to end gerrymandering, reserve inalienable constitutional rights for real people (not corporations), and put an end to checkbook democracy.

Paul Lauenstein

Sharon

Who needs census scheme when gerrymandering will carry the day?

What a coincidence that, just a few days after the Supreme Court declared that partisan gerrymandering is just fine, the Trump administration reportedly dropped its pursuit of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census (“Census won’t ask about citizenship,” Page A1, July 3).

Why bother with lengthy, and perhaps unwinnable, court challenges, especially after revelations of Republican redistricting strategist Thomas Hofeller’s antidemocratic scheme vis-a-vis the census? No need to undercount all those ethnic minorities anymore. Let ’em be counted to ensure increases in state populations; our already gerrymandered-in-favor-of-GOP legislatures will see to it that everyone is distributed into majority-Republican districts.

Anthony Ambrogio

Centerville