Trump holds forth on the Fourth

It was amazing to see our draft-dodging president give such an intense hug to the military in his “Salute to America,” especially his appeal to the young to join up. He did, at least, appropriately cite many individual heroes among us, such as Tina Belcher (known as “Angel” Belcher), who provided a warm meal to many hundreds of people after Hurricane Michael in Florida. But in doing so, Donald Trump seems happy to imply that heroes such as Belcher, along with local churches, synagogues, community organizations, and others, easily can handle all the problems caused by the increasing intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, forest fires, and other extreme weather, thus allowing him to cut funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies designed to handle enormous disasters.

When we eventually dig out the full cost of the “Salute to America,” including trekking in and parking tanks, and flyovers of costly state-of-the-art jets, we should take out a calculator and figure out how many Angel Belcher-style warm meals that money would have allowed to be provided to future victims of natural disasters, or to homeless veterans, or to caged and hungry migrant children.