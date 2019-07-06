Apollo 11’s giant step is still keenly felt

The space program fast-tracked uncountable innovations in civilian, commercial, scientific, and military applications. How much do we depend today on navigation and communication satellites? How much might our defense be compromised without the ability to surveil our adversaries? What would our understanding of the cosmos be without space telescopes and interplanetary probes?

Re “50 years later, why the moon?” (Ideas, June 30): Rachel Slade explains that she was born around the time of Apollo 11, but that does not excuse her from the journalistic requirement of learning the history of the time and its events.

The space program created many thousands of engineering jobs for Americans. It reshaped American colleges to provide engineering and other STEM disciplines for this new frontier. It drove the electronics miniaturization revolution, the same revolution still driving much of today’s world economies. Yes, the United States spent billions of dollars, but the advances made as a result of the space program can hardly be tabulated.

Slade also did not consider the balance of world power during the Cold War. Why did Julius Caesar build his first bridge across the Rhine? After all, he didn’t send his army across. It was built as a deterrent — it demonstrated to the Germanic tribes that Rome could reach across the Rhine, and implied that Roman armies could be deployed anywhere. This was much the same effect that the United States’ rapid ascension to superior space capabilities, and Apollo specifically, had on other world powers.

Advertisement

Slade’s stream-of-conciousness reactions upon watching a movie about Apollo 11 perhaps belong on her social media, but not in the editorial pages of The Boston Globe.

Sam Stone

Norfolk

They watched Apollo 11 with awe

As a boy, I was captivated by the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. I never thought of it as anything close to “madness” (“50 Years later, why the moon?”). In July 1969 my family gathered around a small black and white TV to watch history being made. I recall how amazed we were to bear witness to an extraordinary series of events, rather than viewing more news reports of rioting cities, assassinations, and body counts from so far away. I saw the tears of joy and pride in my parents’ eyes as the country made good on a commitment from one of the most influential leaders of our time.

Advertisement

Indeed, it was a different time in our history. Slade refers to “white men” with “buzz cuts,” “running the world.” However, whatever the gender and race of those ingenious engineers and brave astronauts, it is likely that their achievements inspired generations of scientists and explorers — women, men, and great people of all backgrounds — to accomplish some amazing things over the next 50 years.

I wish Slade a happy birthday. She was born during a remarkable time that created a sense of possibility for so many of us today.

Louis V. Gaglini

Wayland