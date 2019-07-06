New tower over Boston can’t escape the shadow of politics
In Robert Campbell’s review of Boston’s newest skyscraper, One Dalton Street, he gets one thing wrong (“Towering addition, elegant but aloof,” Page A1, June 30). He writes, “A work of architecture, to be fair, is essentially apolitical.” He makes that point in the context of acknowledging that the building is an example of conspicuous excess. He wants us to give the building’s very purpose a pass.
But I disagree. A major urban building is unavoidably a political statement and symbol. It is the embodiment of choices about priorities, energy use, resource use, transportation, city fabric, and land use. It is a tangible expression of the attitudes of those in power who run and shape our society.
You can pretend it’s not political. But that’s like pretending not to see how the anger, resentment, and political alienation of millions of struggling American workers is generated partly by choices to build a society too characterized by results like One Dalton Street.
Brian T. Watson
Swampscott
The writer is a retired architect.