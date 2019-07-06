It’s not only rising seas that threaten the Marshallese

A.J.B. Lane’s graphic commentary is unfailingly entertaining and informative, and it was a service to our better angels to cover the story of US military operations on the Marshallese island of Kwajalein in last Sunday’s Ideas section. The Marshallese, forced to move after our atomic test program contaminated islands beyond safe habitation, are now under threat of rising seas. It is important to add yet another bad hand that is being dealt to them: We also created a dump in the Marshall Islands for radioactive debris, and it is leaking. This fair country — as well as the Pacific Ocean, already needlessly contaminated with radionuclides — needs to be protected from further releases of plutonium and other nuclear bomb poisons.

Rick Reibstein