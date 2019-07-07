Doctor sees utter waste in Partners HealthCare’s rebranding effort

I am appalled at the notion of spending $100 million to change a name (“Partners HealthCare playing the name game,” Page A1, July 2). I am an obstetrician-gynecologist, working out of the North Shore Medical Center in Salem. NSMC is decidedly one of the poorer members of the Partners consortium. However, we provide excellent care and have a close affiliation with Massachusetts General Hospital when tertiary care is necessary. Our department of obstetrics-gynecology has an excellent relationship with the subspecialists in ob-gyn.

Among those we serve and care for are many people who have limited education, and changing the name from Partners to . . . who-knows-what will not make any difference to them. Dr. Anne Klibanski, Partners’ new chief executive, is quoted as saying, “How we present ourselves as a system that resonates with our patients, our care teams, our staff, our communities, and the world at large is incredibly important.”