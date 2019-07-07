Plan for S.F. mural is another attempt to whitewash history

The San Francisco School Board’s decision to paint over a mural depicting the life of George Washington is yet another misguided example, literally, of attempting to whitewash history (“S.F. to paint over debated mural of Washington,” Daily Briefing, July 5).

We saw the same folly when the president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital took down the portraits of medical trailblazers because the vast majority of them were white males, and again when Martha’s Vineyard looked to take down a plaque dedicated to the reconciliation of Union and Confederate soldiers.

We cannot simply press a delete button and erase our history of racism and sexism. The intent of these artifacts, unlike many Confederate monuments that were erected in public squares and near courthouses to intimidate African-Americans, is to educate and inform. They are visible reminders of the “uncomfortable facts,” as University of California Berkeley professor emeritus Richard Walker describes the mural, of our history. They help us to recognize how far we have come — and how far we still need to go, to create a more just and equitable society.