It’s self-evident — the Declaration documents a long train of Trump abuses
Thank you again for printing the Declaration of Independence in its entirety on the Fourth of July. In Thomas Jefferson’s listing of the sufferance of the colonies, I can’t be the only person to be struck by how seamlessly the references to King George III, as “he,” could be replaced with “Trump.”
To note: “Trump has refused his Assent to Laws. . . . Trump has endeavoured . . . for that purpose obstructing the Laws of Naturalization of Foreigners. . . . Trump has obstructed the Administration of Justice. . . . Trump has made Judges dependent on his Will. . . . Trump has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their acts of pretended Legislation.”
Sadly, it goes on and on. When will we be freed from his tyranny?
Mark Garvey
Concord