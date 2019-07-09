Letters
Shipping industry could take a tech cue from food
John Konrad’s Ideas article concerning the lack of technology in shipping demonstrated how archaic this industry has become (“The next major tech disruption,” June 30). The answer is already out there in the food industry, which has developed something called traceability. Salmon farming operations can track millions of eggs through the fish’s life cycle right to the retail store (be it fresh, frozen, or further processed). Why reinvent the wheel?
Mark H. Carlisle
Ashburnham