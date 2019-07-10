Weld deserves credit for standing up to Trump while others in GOP cower

Jennifer C. Braceras is certainly correct when she asserts that Bill Weld has no viable path to the Republican presidential nomination next year (“Do most voters even know who Bill Weld is?” Opinion, July 8). Nobody would be surprised if he pulls small numbers of primary voters from President Trump, whose popularity in the Republican Party is apparently around 90 percent.

But Weld is hardly without a rationale for his run. He undoubtedly believes that the Republican Party should not be led by a man whose primary source of power is racism and the ability to spread hate. Running against a president who thrives only by dividing Americans and victimizing the weak in society is an honorable task. This would be true regardless of Trump’s popularity.