Workers are already burned out — the last thing they need is high-tech monitoring

The juxtaposition of two articles in the July 9 Globe was startling and scary. “Burned out? You’re not alone” (Page A1) discusses the intrusion of work into our personal lives, while “System would monitor employees” (Page B2) describes a system to ensure even more intrusion, by allowing employers to monitor employees 24 hours a day, purportedly to evaluate them in a less biased way.

One of the researchers wonders whether this monitoring system could “be excessively intrusive.” Absolutely, and probably unconstitutional, too. They should read the Globe article about worker burnout and, while they’re at it, George Orwell’s “1984,” since the proposed technology is reminiscent of Big Brother.