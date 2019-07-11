Hotel fees shouldn’t be tucked away in fine print

In Jon Marcus’s article on resort fees (“Fee fallout,” Travel, July 7), he quotes a professor, Steven Carvell, who draws a parallel between resort fees and airline ticket extras. They are not the same. Airline ticket extras are opt-in. You pay only if you want those additional options. You have to pay hotels’ resort fees even if you don’t want to use the services, even if you’re staying so briefly that you can’t possibly use them. I’m not surprised that 49 state attorneys general are investigating this practice. To me, advertising one rate but then having the actual rate depend on something buried in fine print feels a lot like false advertising.

Scott Romanowski