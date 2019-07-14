As we bask in World Cup glory, this is good time to revive Boston Breakers

As I watched Rose Lavelle celebrate her spectacular goal in the World Cup finals, a phrase kept running through my mind: Rose Lavelle, first overall draft pick of the Boston Breakers. That was in 2017. What a shame that my friends and I were robbed of watching her play in the National Women’s Soccer League, with the folding of the Breakers before the 2018 season.

There’s a sports owner in this city who has a great need to rehabilitate his image, particularly with women. With the triumph of the US Women’s National Team, and the amazing fan and corporate support the women are receiving, it seems like an obvious move to me, and potentially a profitable one.