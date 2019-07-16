Jeers for Trump, a cheer for ‘the Squad’

This is the real “Fake News” — not alleged left-leaning media bias, but that President Trump, for the minimal effort of a few tweets, knowing there will be no real repercussions from Washington’s establishment Republicans, can create a multi-day “news” cycle whenever he deems it useful. His tweets trigger a predictable teacup maelstrom of outrage, condemnation, cable news punditry — and on it goes, until the next presidential poke at the social media bear.

With his most recent racist tweets (“ United front, divisive tweets ,” Page A1, July 16), President Trump has re-rallied his base, highlighted the rift in Democrats’ views on immigration, and, most important, again diverted our attention from actual conditions at the border that even Mike Pence (initially) could not abide. Unfortunately, the approach is genius.

Given there’s no incentive for Trump to stop, and that the press can’t not report these utterances, perhaps the best approach is to have a separate category in Section A entitled “Today in Fake News,” to distinguish between the smoke screen and the fire.

I am deeply saddened that just as we are confronted with unprecedented problems (and opportunities) we have devolved to governance by tweet; more so that it seems to be a relentless race to the bottom.

Mark Lohr

Jamaica Plain

A Pavlovian response to Trump’s provocations

Re “United front, divisive tweets” (Page A1, July 16): Let’s stop this. The press and our congressional leaders react to the president’s every action and word — and thereby increase his immunity and power. As every teacher knows — the bully is only as good as his or her supporters. Peel away those supporters, and the bully is left powerless.

Instead of reacting to this bully president’s remarkable crassness with a knee-jerk that would have made Pavlov smile, the press, et al., should focus on Mitch McConnell and his group of Republican senator followers. It is they who — through their silence and consent to this president’s lies, racist statements, sexual misconduct, xenophobia, terrible appointments, fraudulent dealings, nepotism, etc. — enable this president. The vocal support and shameful silence of McConnell and his senators encourages this bully. In so doing, they give him power and take ownership of this remarkable devolving mess in Washington. They should form a band: “Mitch and the Complicits.”

Let’s stop our own enabling of this president by reacting to his shock-and-awe tactics. Rather let’s focus on the Republicans — and shine the light on “Mitch and the Complicits.” This is their dirty work, and we should help them own it.

Tooey Rogers

Concord

Red meat for the base

Given Donald Trump’s pandering to the most racist, xenophobic, and self-centered members of his base, and those members of the base apparently eating up of every scrap of red meat thrown down to them — remind me why Hilary Clinton was wrong in describing them as “deplorables”? Or was she instead predicting the vast majority of elected Republican officials who silently are standing by or, worse, excusing Trump’s hateful and un-American tirade ?

Donald Vaughan

Dorchester

Yet another historical context for ‘go back’

In your front-page article “A call to ‘go back’ echoes dark times of America’s past” (Page A1, July 16), you rightly note that this trope is just the latest entry in a centuries-old story equating whiteness with American citizenship.

However, I wish to note that this trope has been used in another context. When I was a vocal critic of the Vietnamese war, I was regularly taunted by my hawkish brother-in-law to “go back to Russia” if I didn’t like the US policy.

Stan Fleischman

Acton

We’re fighting the Uncivil War

Whether you like or loathe “the Squad,” we all know the president’s recent remarks were beyond the pale. The Civil War between the North and South has ended, but the “Uncivil War” being fought between the Democrats and Republicans is worsening. However, it can be resolved by putting the United States of America first. Ask your senator or representative to put the country first and cross the aisle; if not, replace him or her at the next election. America was once the beacon of the world; we “spoke softly but carried a big stick.” Let’s leave the strutting to the hollow dictatorships, come together, and rejoin our democratic allies to become the world leader again.

Robert S. Brown

Chestnut Hill

Proud to be a Democrat and a woman

I have never been more proud to be a Democrat and a woman than when I saw on TV “the Squad” — Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib — courageously and defiantly confronting the current man in the White House. Quite a difference from the cowardly old white Republican men in Congress who quiver at the thought of standing up to this despicable man and his ridiculous tweets, summarized in this morning’s Globe (“The Incendiary Words of Donald Trump,” Page A1, July 16).

Emily Little

Winthrop