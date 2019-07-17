Community’s demand for Union Square: development without displacement

Tim Logan’s article “Agreement on Union Sq. project near” (Business, July 11) captures the significance of the tentative community benefits agreement, or CBA, reached between the master developer US2 and the Union Square Neighborhood Council. Once finalized, the commitments to affordable housing, hiring rules, workforce development investments, and green and open public spaces will help ensure that the people of Somerville benefit from the development.

This imminent victory was also the direct result of five years of visioning and organizing by Union United, a diverse, community-based coalition rooted in Union Square. Its members are multiethnic residents, workers, immigrant business owners, local nonprofits, food growers, and people of faith who are committed to a vision for a neighborhood that is equitable, inclusive, and sustainable. They have a clear demand: development without displacement.