Story of WWII vets is a balm for these times

Thank you very much for Kevin Cullen’s piece on a few true American heroes (“Hidden bond leads to honor for WII vet’s bravery,” Metro, July 16).

In these days of Donald Trump’s racism, fearmongering, and abuse, I cling to stories of what really has made our country great. These World War II veterans who sacrificed so much, and asked so little in return, are the men and women who deserve our attention and respect.

The only saving grace of the Trump years is that they should make us laser-focused on our true calling as a nation, our most deeply held values, and the promises represented by the Statue of Liberty.