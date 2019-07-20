She’s done with the two-party system

Re “The two-party system is crippling American politics” (Ideas, July 14): I agree with Jeff Jacoby. The two-party system is a pointless tug of war between two elite groups that are more interested in maintaining their death grips on power than in the needs of the American people. I am finished with both parties. I am, like so many millions of my fellow citizens, an “unenrolled voter.” I am equally disgusted with the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee, and am more than ready to cast my vote for someone else.

Here is where I differ from Jacoby. My deepest hope is that “the Squad” (Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar) will break off and form a Progressive Party that might finally give us a voice in what happens in this country we all share.