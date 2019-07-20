Letters
Trump is back on the hustings, rustling up some racism
In the short time since Donald Trump urged four congresswomen of color to go back to where they came from, virtually everybody has heard about the explicitly racist origins and aspects of that trope. That a rally of overwhelmingly white Americans would chant “Send her back” is proof that racism remains deeply and broadly ingrained in American society. Trump merely gins it up every chance he gets and rides it to political advantage. Only a racist would do that.
Keith Backman
Bedford