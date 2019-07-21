A front-page photo straight out of Norman Rockwell

I loved the photo on the front page of the Globe Wednesday (“The old ballgame”) of the college-age baseball player with the summer league Pittsfield Suns and the 8-year-old fan, talking baseball, no doubt. Of all the bad news that is going on in today’s world and our own country, this photo made me happy and gave me belief in the good and the best of America. Norman Rockwell would have loved to paint this picture.

Alan Stapleford