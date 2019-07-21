Looking for ‘second city’ for startups? Stop at Lowell

Scott Kirsner’s article “In search of a ‘second city’ for New England startups” (Business, July 15) left out the thriving startup culture that already exists in Lowell.

The city’s downtown Hamilton Canal Innovation District — just 45 minutes by train from Boston — is home to two business incubators, with close to 60 startups that have received more than $150 million in venture capital and Small Business Innovation Research program funding. Four university centers support high-tech and biotech startups with fabrication and test equipment, design development and manufacturing, and access to university mentoring and advisory services.

These advantages have attracted dozens of startups working in advanced instrumentation, medical devices, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, virtual reality, robotics, and information technology. The University of Massachusetts Lowell has industry partnerships with more than 1,000 businesses, including Lowell-based Kronos, and more than half of its 4,500 graduates each year are in STEM fields.