Insurers’ ‘quality measures’ raise concerns about doctor-patient bond

Re “Study raises hopes on a new way to pay doctors” (Page A1, July 19): As the saying goes, “Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts.” In short, the “quality measures” put forth by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and other medical carriers are not entirely without merit. However, for them to imply that they are a means to determine whether your doctor is of greater or lesser quality is specious at best and mostly a marketing ploy.

What am I to do when a patient with diabetes tells me that she does not want to pay the $20 copay to get her annual eye exam (a quality measure). Time and time again, these measures pit the patient and doctor against each other on economic terms. It is a bad precedent and has untold implications for the doctor-patient relationship.