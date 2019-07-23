Our blue planet, and our Blue Line

9:32 am, July 16, 1969: Watch the Saturn V takes off with three men on a long journey to the moon, after a government investment of $19 billion and the work of 400,000 Americans. Our Blue Marble is amazing.

9:32 am, July 17, 2019: Stand in a stopped subway car with hundreds of others because of problems at Government Center. My planned 12-minute journey from Wonderland is not wonderful, since it takes 52 minutes. Our Blue Line is usually amazing, but not today.