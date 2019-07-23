Say yes to education budget — but fix the spending formula

Re “Lawmakers strike a good deal on the state budget” (Editorial, July 23): As a school committee candidate in Malden, I am already having discussions with how the school systems can attract new teachers — teachers who reflect our diverse student populations and, as always, how not to drain one needed resource over paying for another equally needed resource. Moreover, our charter schools were supposed to be incubators for best practices and improving our public systems, and instead are becoming a privatized replacement, draining needed monies to improve facilities and pay our teachers.

While the new investment is encouraging, I hope that I can encourage your readers to contact our governor and ask him to sign the budget with no changes to education financing. And we still have work to do in fixing the Chapter 70 formula, which is skewed in how it reimburses communities for our charter schools and funds our schools. I don’t know why it took 20 years, a whole generation, for our legislators to finally move on fixing the formula, and the work needs to be completed so that we do not lose another generation.