The partisan battle in judicial appointments

I need only one name to refute Jennifer Braceras’s argument regarding the nomination of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court (“Politics blocks a judicial appointment — again,” Opinion, July 22): Merrick Garland. But there’s more. . . . President Trump took office with the largest backlog of unfilled judicial appointments since Bill Clinton. Why? Because Senate Republicans (hey, Mitch McConnell!) conspired to refuse a vote on any of President Obama’s selections during his last year in the White House. Democrats have no choice but to respond. If it has to be on the state level (or in any available venue whatsoever), so be it.

Bruce Bears