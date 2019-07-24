Children need recess, in and out of the classroom
The recent story about Brookline kindergarten (“In Brookline, concerns that kindergarten is too hard,” Page A1, July 10) raises the question: Can unstructured play help kids develop cognitive, regulatory, and emotional skills? As educators, we have known this. Developmental theorists Jean Piaget and Lev Vygotsky pioneered this work; new research only amplifies these findings.
Increasingly, TV shows, videos, computer games, and handheld solo games dominate our children’s lives, and much of their play is structured by adults. One example is the movement to have kids on sports teams at younger and younger ages. Many children spend their days at schools where they have little unstructured time (decreased recess time is happening across the country) and then go home to play only with their parents. Parent-child play is important, but it is not inherently unstructured.
The lack of old-fashioned dense neighborhoods and the scattering of extended families compound the challenge. We see an increasing number of children whose executive functioning is compromised.
As the pace of our society continues to quicken, it is important that we remember that children are not little adults. Their healthy development requires educators and parents to remember that we need to create opportunities for our kids to practice the skills fostered through imaginative mutual play, both in the classroom as well as during recess.
Heidi Chapple
Dedham
The writer is the head of the lower school (K-4) of the Rashi School.