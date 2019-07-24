Children need recess, in and out of the classroom

The recent story about Brookline kindergarten (“In Brookline, concerns that kindergarten is too hard,” Page A1, July 10) raises the question: Can unstructured play help kids develop cognitive, regulatory, and emotional skills? As educators, we have known this. Developmental theorists Jean Piaget and Lev Vygotsky pioneered this work; new research only amplifies these findings.

Increasingly, TV shows, videos, computer games, and handheld solo games dominate our children’s lives, and much of their play is structured by adults. One example is the movement to have kids on sports teams at younger and younger ages. Many children spend their days at schools where they have little unstructured time (decreased recess time is happening across the country) and then go home to play only with their parents. Parent-child play is important, but it is not inherently unstructured.