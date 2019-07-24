The Bible has something to say about Mike Pompeo’s ‘natural law’

Renée Loth (“Trump’s human rights — and wrongs,” Opinion, July 22) mentions that Mike Pompeo is an “Evangelical Christian who says the Bible informs everything he does as secretary of State.” I guess he missed Leviticus 19, 33-34 where the Bible states: “And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land, you shall not vex him. But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself.”

Maxine Bridger