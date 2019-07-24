Trump pushes his policies out of the news with attacks on ‘the Squad’

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, collectively known as “the Squad,” visited detention camps on the southern border to call attention to the cruel, racist, illegal, and self-defeating policies of the Trump administration. To distract our attention from those policies, President Trump launched a series of racist attacks on these courageous women, even leading a rally in North Carolina which essentially became a “send her back” lynch mob. All is this is awful, especially our government (with our tax dollars) mistreating innocent asylum seekers, including children. One of the most demoralizing aspects is that it has worked for the president. His hideous policies and the families they destroy are no longer in the news. The media is now focused on his fight with these brave women rather than the failed and unworthy policies he pursues.

Tim Kirk