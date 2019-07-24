To voters sick of business as usual, Trump is delivering

In his recent Opinion column, Scot Lehigh is perplexed and puzzled about Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers and finds continued support for him by at least 40 percent of the electorate a “truly dismaying commentary about our country.” He asks what it “would take for Republicans to abandon this dishonest, divisive, dysfunctional president.” Just asking the question reveals how little he understands about the current state of politics in the United States.

Trump is all the things Lehigh says he is. But the government is hopelessly broken and dysfunctional too, and Americans wanted, and may still want, a bull in a China shop to disrupt things. Trump has done so. He is unconventional and is a stark contrast to traditional politicians.