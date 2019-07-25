After Mueller: So, um, that happened . . .

How often has a Globe reporter heard these kinds of revelations from a witness testifying under oath before Congress? Maybe once, and that led to the resignation of a president. Now this behavior does not even make it into the first paragraph of the story.

Re “From Mueller: a warning but no bombshells” (Page A1, July 25): Have we normalized President Trump’s behavior so much that we don’t blink when a former FBI director and special counsel, appointed by the president’s party, testifies under oath that the president impeded his investigation by untruthfully answering questions and telling aides not to cooperate (including telling them to lie), and that he welcomed Russian interference in our election? This is not a bombshell?

Brian Mellor

Dorchester

That whole exoneration question — answered

I was always taught that two negatives make a positive. If Robert Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump, that means Mueller thinks Trump is not not blameless.

You do the math.

Liz Jochnick

Cambridge

Start those impeachment engines!

In the course of a couple weeks, the people of Puerto Rico did to their governor what we have not been able to do in two years to a worse misogynist and a much more corrupt politician (“Besieged governor of Puerto Rico says he will resign,” Page A6, July 25). The old-school Democratic leadership is embarrassing, maddening. If they have a strategy — and that is a very big “if” — it is so subtle as to be imperceptible. Most important, it is not working.

The lawmakers should do their jobs. What in the name of all that is real are they waiting for — deus ex machina? Do they expect a difficult problem to suddenly and abruptly be resolved by an unexpected and unlikely occurrence?

What should happen after Robert Mueller’s testimony? Impeach! Now.

Norah Dooley

Brookline