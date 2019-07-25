Sununu’s pick for N.H. chief justice was wrong for the job
Re “Politics blocks a judicial appointment — again” by Jennifer C. Braceras (Opinion, July 22): The New Hampshire Executive Council rightly rejected Governor Chris Sununu’s nomination of Gordon MacDonald to be its chief justice. The nominee lacked any prior judicial experience and had never completed a jury trial. Instead, MacDonald had a deep history of extreme partisan positions.
In the 1980s, he was chief of staff to Senator Gordon Humphrey, who sought to amend the New Hampshire Constitution to remove protections for reproductive rights. More recently, MacDonald served as a board member and officer of a Koch Brothers-funded enterprise that opposed the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, which is putting thousands of lives at risk all over the country.
As attorney general, MacDonald showed a willingness to use his office to affect public policy. For example, after consulting directly with MacDonald, the senior attorney general responsible for education law changed her advice to our Legislature about the constitutionality of state-funded school vouchers. MacDonald’s office weighed in in other ways, approving restrictive voting bills and seeking to reduce the standard for judicial review of education funding decisions that were established in the Claremont line of cases that I litigated in the 1990s.
MacDonald is far outside of the mainstream, and New Hampshire deserves better.
Andru Volinsky
East Concord, N.H.
The writer is a Democratic member of the New Hampshire Executive Council, representing District 2.