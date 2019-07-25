Sununu’s pick for N.H. chief justice was wrong for the job

Re “Politics blocks a judicial appointment — again” by Jennifer C. Braceras (Opinion, July 22): The New Hampshire Executive Council rightly rejected Governor Chris Sununu’s nomination of Gordon MacDonald to be its chief justice. The nominee lacked any prior judicial experience and had never completed a jury trial. Instead, MacDonald had a deep history of extreme partisan positions.

In the 1980s, he was chief of staff to Senator Gordon Humphrey, who sought to amend the New Hampshire Constitution to remove protections for reproductive rights. More recently, MacDonald served as a board member and officer of a Koch Brothers-funded enterprise that opposed the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, which is putting thousands of lives at risk all over the country.