This is the America we are, unfortunately

Yes, it’s exactly “who we are.” Otherwise, Trump’s election could not have happened, Russian meddling or no Russian meddling. Racism is, unfortunately, alive and well in our society and always has been, and Trump knows this.

Renée Graham’s Sunday column (“ No, this is not a ‘teachable moment ,’ ” Ideas) expresses her point so tersely and pointedly that I am cutting it out and putting it in my handbag. I’ve never seen anything so good on this topic, and I want to have it to refer to when talking to well-meaning white people who say, after Donald Trump’s latest display of blatant racism, “This is not who we are.”

Graham writes, “On the day after the 2016 presidential election, many white people reacted as if they’d awakened in a strange place. ‘I don’t recognize my country’ was a common refrain. What they were seeing for the first time was a nation that their privilege had always allowed them to ignore.”

Some white people that I know object to the use of the word “privilege,” pointing out that they don’t have a lot of money and had to fight for everything they have attained. Some even claim that they don’t possess “white privilege” because they accept everyone in the same way, and “don’t see color.” Graham makes clear that privilege lies not in how you perceive others but rather in how others perceive you.

Susan Bill

Quincy

‘This is not who I want us to be’

Renée Graham says it well in her column “No, this is not a ‘teachable moment.’ ” I cringe when people say, ‘This is not who we are,” when overt racism surfaces. If it were not who we are, then we wouldn’t have a Congress with so many legislators failing to speak up or to act to fight the racial inequities and violence of our country. It takes many years, and many campaigns, to build such a Congress. I hate the “Is he or isn’t he?” question regarding whether someone is a racist, as if this were some outdated hair dye commercial.

I say, “This is not who I want us to be.” That statement requires of me, a white person, action to move us toward our ideals. I cannot pretend that a pure heart alone is possible or sufficient to build an America that is a safe place where people of any race, religion, or background can thrive.

Sarah Coletti

Acton

We should have seen this coming in 2016

Renée Graham is spot-on. I have watched many political debates and election speeches in the past. My like-minded friends and I watched in disbelief as Donald Trump spouted his misogynistic, bullying, incorrect-fact-laden stump speeches in the 2016 campaign. Many in this country and abroad were amazed, saddened, and horrified that Americans actually voted him in to the presidency.

Many Americans shook their heads in collective disbelief as our boorish president plowed ahead, hell-bent on fulfilling his campaign promises. Not me — I took him at face value, and I voted against him exactly because I believed he would do what he said he would. Too many of us were fools to have believed he would do otherwise. He may not have had the systems in place to reach his goals while he campaigned, but he spewed his underlying disregard for anyone other than his base quite clearly.

No, people should not be surprised by Trump. America got exactly what it voted for.

Diane Goldenberg

Marblehead

Trump’s backers must have blinders on

Re “To voters sick of business as usual, Trump is delivering” (Letters, July 25): I keep reading and hearing people from the right saying that the reason Americans approve of the current president is that they are tired of the dysfunction and the gridlock. Call me crazy, but I don’t see any improvement on that front. If anything, it is getting worse.

I understand that people are fed up with government. I am one of them. But not in my wildest dreams would I support a liar, a racist, and a crook to be my president. Do we have such a low perception of who we are that we don’t think we can find anyone in this country capable to give us the economic benefits currently attributed to this administration without having to suffer the embarrassment and pain of criminal and racist behavior?

I simply can’t understand how anyone can ignore the corruption and ineptitude just because they are “fed up.” That’s a cop-out.

Eugenia Mota

Medfield