Economics of mortgage lending no match for prejudice

In Andy Rosen’s article “Are same-sex couples being denied mortgages?” (Address, July 21), a senior vice president at Bridgewater Savings is quoted as saying that there is “zero economic incentive to deny loans more than the risk profile represents.” While it may be true that there is no economic incentive, it should be pointed out that prejudice does not always respond to economics.

When I was an investigator for discrimination in rental properties and in mortgage loans (for Housing Opportunities Made Equal, in Cincinnati, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, in Boston, respectively), it became clear that landlords and lenders were sometimes prioritizing race over economics in their decision-making. White investigators, posing as prospective applicants, were given profiles that included more debt, more children, and lower salaries compared with the investigators of color. Despite the fact that the investigators of color were economically more desirable, it was not unusual for the white investigators to be offered rentals and loans that the investigators of color were denied. It’s not a stretch to imagine the same thing is happening to same-sex couples.