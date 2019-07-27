What adjunct faculty need is to start a labor movement

Re “Consumers shamed Facebook and Uber. Next up: colleges” (Ideas, July 21): The exploitation of adjunct faculty labor is a problem well known to people in academia but not to the general public. Philip Eil’s article is an important eye-opener, but it neglects to mention a potential remedy: Organize and go on strike. Although unionization may feel “unprofessional” to some academics, it is a sure way to gain administrators’ attention, and it would also garner student support.

Arthur Tischler