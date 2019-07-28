2020 election at risk of enemy attack

Thank you for the article “Senate panel says election hack targeted all 50 states” in Friday’s edition. As Robert Mueller stated in his testimony, Russian interference is going on “as we sit here.” The vulnerability of our elections and what to do about it needs much more prominent coverage in the media. Congressional inaction is completely irresponsible, and Americans have not awakened to how we are manipulated and what is really at stake. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this part of the Mueller report is just as important as the impeachment question.

Jamaica Plain

Russia is counting on a gullible US electorate — must we give them one?

With the Robert Mueller testimony before two House committees providing yet more reinforcement of the fact that Russia deliberately interfered in the 2016 presidential election, every voter should be concerned, and frankly outraged, that preventing a similar situation in 2020 is not an even higher federal priority. Why aren’t we more upset that the premise of this disinformation campaign is a gullible, easily manipulated electorate? It would be nice to think people don’t like being played for fools and plan to be a little more discerning this time around.

John Weiss

Arlington

McConnell fiddles while flames lick at our democracy

In his testimony last week, Robert Mueller made one crucial issue abundantly clear: The Russians interfered with our elections and are continuing to do so.

Yet Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are blocking bipartisan efforts to help secure the 2020 elections (“Election security divides Congress after Mueller’s testimony,” BostonGlobe.com, July 25). Why? He says he wants to proceed with ‘‘extreme care and on a thoroughly bipartisan basis,’’ and yet he rejects the bills presented to him.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer calls it a “disgrace,” but it is much more than that. McConnell’s stonewalling puts the bedrock of our democracy at risk.

One legislative suggestion should be a no-brainer. As stated in the article, “the most pressing issue is replacing electronic voting machines that do not produce a paper record of each ballot cast that is verified by the voter and can later be audited.”

We should be up in arms to pressure McConnell to do the obvious right thing and make sure our votes are counted and can be verified.

Susan Shelton

Falmouth