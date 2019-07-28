Let’s turn our attention away from ‘the Squad’ for a moment, shall we?

If a celebrity is a person who is famous for being famous, as Malcolm Muggeridge once quipped, then “the Squad” has the media to thank for its turn in the spotlight. No gratitude, however, should be expressed by other congresswomen who are also women of color, with diverse backgrounds.

Representatives Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) and Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), the first Native American women ever elected to Congress, and the latter the first openly LGBT Native American, are rarely seen on television. Nor are the first two Hispanic women elected to Congress from Texas, Representatives Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar, both Democrats.

In this instantaneous sound-bite media age, perhaps it is understandable why they are all ignored. After all, none of these other new members have seized the media microphones and called the president a profanity, nor have they invoked hateful religious canards and then later claimed to be the victims of racism.