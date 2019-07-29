Every day pediatricians encounter mental health system’s intolerable lapses

Kudos to the Globe for the July 17 editorial calling for an ombudsman to advocate for and support children with mental health needs (“Children with mental illness need an advocate”). Every day, pediatricians across the Commonwealth come face to face with the state’s fragmented and fractured mental health care system and its inadequacies in serving our state’s youngest and most vulnerable citizens. Despite improved screening and identification of behavioral concerns, resulting from the Rosie D. case, which you cited, and from legislative support of the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program, children face intolerable waiting times for outpatient services, a severe shortage of inpatient beds, disjointed follow-up after inpatient hospitalization, and poor cross-provider communication.

While these challenges are not unique to our state, Massachusetts should be leading the country in testing innovative solutions. Instead, the mental health needs of children and adolescents are approaching crisis proportions. We are seeing dramatic increases in suicide, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. Pediatric emergency room utilization for behavioral health concerns has increased 50 percent. Behavioral concerns now outstrip all others in pediatric offices.