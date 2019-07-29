Mueller is wisely playing long game
Joan Vennochi portrays Robert Mueller as a helpless and inept victim of hungry Republican interrogators (“The sharks circle — and eat Mueller for breakfast,” Opinion, July 25). Focusing on occasional flubs and lapses in memory, the writer overlooks what Mueller actually did accomplish: He saved the integrity and credibility of the report.
Despite the repeated prodding and pinching to throw him off his game, Mueller stuck to his resolve to limit responses to what was written in the report. He guarded his tongue against any verbal slip that could later be quoted out of context to blemish his integrity, or, more important, the report itself.
The optics were not exciting, but Mueller was not playing reality show host. By refusing to elaborate on the report, this reluctant, subpoenaed witness preserved his legacy. His tight-lipped responses kept the gems of the report available for use by possible future prosecutors.
He was playing the long game, looking ahead to Jan. 20, 2021 (or –heaven help us — 2025), when the present occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will be deprived of his shield against indictment. On that day, the intact and unadulterated report will be a treasure trove of clues leading to indictment and conviction.
A.M. Shea
Worcester