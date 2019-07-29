Mueller is wisely playing long game

Joan Vennochi portrays Robert Mueller as a helpless and inept victim of hungry Republican interrogators (“The sharks circle — and eat Mueller for breakfast,” Opinion, July 25). Focusing on occasional flubs and lapses in memory, the writer overlooks what Mueller actually did accomplish: He saved the integrity and credibility of the report.

Despite the repeated prodding and pinching to throw him off his game, Mueller stuck to his resolve to limit responses to what was written in the report. He guarded his tongue against any verbal slip that could later be quoted out of context to blemish his integrity, or, more important, the report itself.