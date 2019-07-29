Simply blaming teachers won’t solve Providence schools’ woes
In “R.I. education chief seeks to take over Providence schools” (Metro, July 19), you suggest that the biggest thing standing in the way of the state takeover of Providence public schools is the Providence Teachers Union contract. As president of that union, and as a person who has spent 26 years in the classroom educating the kids of Providence, I disagree.
The way we tackle the challenges facing our schools — crumbling infrastructure, kids and teachers who feel unsafe, and a gap between the community and the place its kids are spending a majority of their time — falls on all of us, elected officials, educators, parents and students alike. The teacher’s union isn’t the enemy here. We are the voice of the teachers who want what’s best for our kids, and we’ve been fighting for it for years, despite some incredibly challenging conditions.
Since the Johns Hopkins report came out, the Providence Teachers Union has shouldered a great deal of blame for the issues facing our schools. But it’s far too easy to just blame teachers. These are systemic, community-wide problems that date back years and require deep investment and commitment across the board, including more support and professional development for educators, increased counselors and social emotional learning opportunities for students, and a commitment to collaboration on developing cultural competencies and behavioral norms for everyone who walks through our school doors.
If our contract — which was negotiated, ratified and implemented by both our union and the district — now stands in the way of any of those goals, I’ll be first in line to discuss revising it. Otherwise, I look forward to getting to work on the real issues facing the students and teachers of Providence.
Maribeth Calabro
President
Providence Teachers Union