Simply blaming teachers won’t solve Providence schools’ woes

In “R.I. education chief seeks to take over Providence schools” (Metro, July 19), you suggest that the biggest thing standing in the way of the state takeover of Providence public schools is the Providence Teachers Union contract. As president of that union, and as a person who has spent 26 years in the classroom educating the kids of Providence, I disagree.

The way we tackle the challenges facing our schools — crumbling infrastructure, kids and teachers who feel unsafe, and a gap between the community and the place its kids are spending a majority of their time — falls on all of us, elected officials, educators, parents and students alike. The teacher’s union isn’t the enemy here. We are the voice of the teachers who want what’s best for our kids, and we’ve been fighting for it for years, despite some incredibly challenging conditions.