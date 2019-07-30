As airlines vie for lead at Logan, nearby communities brace for turbulence

There is a new space race at Logan Airport (“Delta makes Logan one of its hubs,” Jon Chesto, Business, July 18). Delta Airlines will endeavor, in this decade, to provide 200 daily departures while JetBlue organizes the best of its energies and skills to do the same. People in and around Boston will feel the earth shake and air shatter and will lift their heads to the skies with wonder, asking, “Why are there so many planes constantly flying overhead?”

The communities I represent fall under high-traffic flight paths and can experience 400 noisy flights overhead in a single day, including some well after midnight. Since 2012, when Logan reached its post-recession low, total operations have increased 27 percent. The change to area navigation, or RNAV, technology in 2013 aided this growth but concentrated almost all the burdensome traffic on a few communities. Now JetBlue and Delta aim for more than 30 percent increases to their daily departure rate, which already accounts for about a quarter of Logan’s operations.