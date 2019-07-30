Lapse in hospice care leaves a wound — and stirs response

Wickersham points to the clerical focus of the on-call nurse as the core of the problem, and in her case, it may have been. She also offers the right solution, which should have been for the person who answered the hospice line to hear the concern of the family first. Unfortunately, in this instance, administrative tasks overshadowed the need for family support and expertise.

Our deepest condolences to Joan Wickersham and her family for the experience she recently shared about a loved one in hospice ( “The night we hung up on hospice,” Opinion, July 26). As a community and a philosophy, hospice prides itself on person- and family-centered care that goes beyond addressing the medical needs of the patient. Compassion and understanding throughout the end-of-life care journey are part of the hospice paradigm — truly the heart and soul of hospice care. No one should ever experience such an inadequate response when calling on hospice for crisis support.

The US Department of Health and Human Services has launched an initiative to place patients ahead of paperwork, and nowhere is this needed more than in the care of the dying. The hospice community has voiced its desire to work with the administration and Congress on these efforts to address issues of quality and oversight within our provider community.

We owe our community nothing less than the highest-quality, person-centered, interdisciplinary care that hospice can provide.

Edo Banach

President and CEO

National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

Alexandria, Va.

Hospice workers understand they must always strive to do better

I read Joan Wickersham’s “The night we hung up on hospice” with great sadness. The scenario she described is like what I have experienced, as both a caregiver and a patient with a long-term chronic illness. The problem is not with hospice — the problem is in lack of training around how to cut through the fog of confusion in difficult moments.

If anything, hospice workers know and acknowledge the challenge of moments like this. Accordingly, there has been a rise in the development of protocols and trainings that focus on how to help individuals and their families through these scenarios. It is in these trainings where I have learned how to meet each moment in the dying process with the clarity, compassion, groundedness, and imagination that Wickersham feels was lacking.

At the National Partnership for Hospice Innovation, our members know that we get only one chance at helping someone. This is precisely why our members invest in opportunities for continuing education — we know that we must always strive to do better.

It is my sincere hope that the on-call clinician in the case of Wickersham’s family will be able to learn from that encounter and to take advantage of trainings similar to those I have attended. As hospice workers, we owe it to the families we serve to better help in moments of fear and confusion.

Cate Bonacini

Communications manager

National Partnership for Hospice Innovation

Washington, D.C.

We’re living in an age of poor customer service

I empathize completely with the heightened level of frustration Joan Wickersham experienced while interacting with a seemingly rude and hostile hospice representative during a loved one’s final moments. Unfortunately, this mutation of what was once considered essential in business — good customer service — is now a common experience. It’s as if some wedge of human cognition has gone dark, leaving people unable to listen, process, and respond in appropriate fashion. I cringe every time I call a business seeking information, knowing I’ll have to repeat, rephrase, simplify, then often abandon my request.

Minds more robust than mine may be able to point to shrinking interpersonal exchanges in modern life as the cause. It’s just unfortunate that, in situations as sensitive as Wickersham’s, this lapse leaves such an ugly mark.

Judy Nee

Winthrop