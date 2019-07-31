For Democrats in 2020, the center will hold — it’s the far left that won’t

While I believe this country needs big, bold ideas, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and the forgiving of all student debt will brand the Democrats, in the words of many Republicans, as “crazy socialists.” There is only one issue to be resolved in the 2020 presidential election, and that is removing the metastasizing cancer in the White House. Unless and until that happens, there is no saving the Affordable Care Act, or making significant strides to combat climate change, or having a sane and sound immigration policy.

Re “Democrats battle over party’s direction” (Page A1, July 31): Should either the angry old senator from Vermont (“I wrote the damn bill”) or the sharp-tongued senator for Massachusetts (“I have a plan for that”) become the Democratic candidate for president, we are in for very dark days ahead, and almost assuredly another four years of Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Democrats are polarizing themselves in an effort to stand out and score political points, while the juggernaut of Trump supporters and dark money is rushing to get this faux president reelected. As Thomas Friedman said in a recent New York Times column, we can have a revolution, or we can elect a sane and decent president, but we cannot accomplish both at the same time.

Henry A. Lowenstein

New York

Democrats need to steer to middle to attract independents

As a lifelong independent voter, I’m pleading with the Democratic Party to nominate a presidential candidate who will attract independent voters in 2020. In 2016 my vote was to write in Evan McMullin. The Democratic candidate for 2020 should be able to beat Donald Trump. Beating Trump needs to be the Democratic Party’s top priority.

That will happen if moderates are on the Democratic ticket. Extremes in politics are harmful to getting things done. Pushing an agenda that alienates middle-thinking voters is no way to take back normalcy.

Further, impeaching Trump is a bad idea. He will become the victim. With a Mitch McConnell-controlled Senate, Trump would never be voted out of office. Impeaching him would serve no purpose but to invigorate his base.

Please focus on voting Trump out of office in 2020.

Keith Barber

Pocasset