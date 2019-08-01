Death penalty gets the Trump nod

The death penalty serves no purpose other than revenge. Every parent teaches their children that two wrongs don’t make a right. Scholars have established without a doubt that capital punishment does not deter crime. It also brings little peace to victims’ families. What’s more, it is applied disproportionately to people of color and those who cannot afford effective legal defense. While about 12 percent of the US population is black, 34 percent of people executed since 1976 have been black.

Re “Justice Dept. says it will restart capital punishment” (July 25): Many eloquent and convincing writers have condemned the Trump administration’s decision to resume federal executions, but I must add my voice to those expressing contempt for this decision.

As Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, has estimated, about 1 in 10 prisoners sentenced to death are innocent. That’s an unacceptable rate of error for such an irreversible action. Stevenson acknowledges that it is sensible to ask: “Do people deserve to die for the crimes they’ve committed?” However, he counters that by asking: “Do we deserve to kill?”

Jesse M. Heines

North Chelmsford

US rejoins a short list

Re “In Tsarnaev case, death sentence policy change will have little short-term effect, attorneys say” (BostonGlobe.com, July 25): Massachusetts already has a candidate for the death penalty, but as one legal observer said, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s “case is a long way from over.”

But now that Donald Trump has found an attorney general to carry out his bidding, five men on death row are scheduled for execution in the months to come. So the United States can now rejoin the few countries in the world who still carry out executions.

Sayre Sheldon

Cambridge