N.E. startup scene is widespread — why not support it?

In his recent Business column “In search of a ‘second city’ for New England startups,” Scott Kirsner asks the wrong question. He argues for one new “second city,” ignoring the realities of geography, demographics, resources, and politics. Massachusetts, indeed New England, needs to encourage the growth of multiple second cities. If done properly, we gain the economic diversity necessary to weather economic events and to provide high-quality jobs across the region. Salem/Beverly, Lowell, Worcester, Springfield, Fall River, Holyoke, Lawrence, and Pittsfield in Massachusetts; Manchester and Portsmouth in New Hampshire; Providence; Portland, Maine, and others all have thriving startup scenes not often covered by the Boston-centric media. Startup companies or entrepreneurial clusters don’t get notice because, as one reporter said to us, the deals just aren’t big enough.

No city is waiting to be discovered. Organizations like North Shore InnoVentures in Beverly; M2D2 and the iHub in Lowell and Haverhill; Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield; the Worcester Cleantech Incubator; CI Works in Amesbury; the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Fall River; E2Tech in Portland; and Entrepreneurship for All across the state have built the support infrastructure that startups need.