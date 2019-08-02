As Trump sits solidly on his perch, the issues smolder

But it is the constitutional role of Congress, not the president, to control the purse and appropriate funds for the government. With this precedent established, why would Trump not continue to declare emergencies to move money where he wants it rather than where Congress has allocated it? In the end, what power would Congress still have?

The real key to the decision by the five conservative justices of the Supreme Court is not that the court continues its virtually unwavering political support for Donald Trump and the wall (“Justices let building of the border wall proceed,” Page One, July 27). Rather, it is that the decision allows Trump, under the guise of declaring a national emergency (and national emergency to him seems to mean that Congress disagrees with him and thus should be ignored or overruled), to reassign money appropriated by Congress.

This is a basic rewriting of the constitutional balance between the executive and legislative branches, and it is part and parcel of the dismantling of democratic elements and spaces in the United States, supported by many in the Republican Party and conservative movement.

Richard Levy

Brookline

The writer is a professor of political science at Salem State University.

Another scary victory for our imperial president

It’s bad enough that the spineless Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and most of his fellow Republicans are kneeling before the man in the White House, thereby relinquishing the authority of Congress as an equal branch of the US government. But now the Supreme Court has fallen in line with those who are willing to diminish the power of our legislative branch, by allowing Trump to divert funds allocated by Congress for our military to pay for his political sideshow of a border wall.

As too many legislators and justices kowtow to an imperial president, we should heed the warning of one who knows him well: his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Cohen warned that Trump won’t give up power voluntarily.

Let us not forget the lessons of the events that led to the rise of fascism in Germany 80 years ago. In my opinion, the impeachment of Trump cannot come soon enough.

Gary Stanton

Cambridge

Clark’s call for impeachment is muddled

I was alarmed when I read Representative Katherine Clark’s statements in the Sunday Globe (“Clark explains why she joined the call for impeachment”). She states that what was pivotal for her, after finding details in the Mueller report of attempted obstruction disturbing, was Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s blocking of a vote on an election security bill. What does the blocking of a vote by a member of the legislative branch have to do with the impeachment of the president?

Was Clark alarmed in 2016 when President Obama joked that “no serious person” believes that our election could be rigged? Was she concerned when Russian disinformation about scandalous events in the Steele dossier slandered then-candidate Donald Trump?

After it became clear that Robert Mueller’s recent testimony would not have a so-called smoking-gun moment, Clark took Mueller’s remarks about Russian interference as a new avenue toward impeachment. The idea that McConnell’s blocking of a bill could be the deciding factor for her is an indication of how contrived her views of impeachment actually are.

Tom Schott

Lynnfield

Time will judge GOP lawmakers harshly

When they leave their congressional offices, Republicans will have to live with themselves and their consciences for not speaking up against Donald Trump for his racist remarks, his undermining of our democracy and the Constitution, and his general demeaning of the office of the president. For expedient purposes and their own deemed self-interest, they have become servants of Trump rather than servants of the people.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Neil Wollman

Portland, Maine

The people need to take to the streets to push Trump out

Re “Start those impeachment engines!” (Letters, July 26): While I share Norah Dooley’s sentiments regarding the recalcitrance of the Democratic leadership (“What . . . are they waiting for — deus ex machina?”), I believe she draws the wrong conclusion from the events in Puerto Rico that she cites so approvingly.

The leadership in that island had nothing to do with the ouster of the governor there. This was entirely the product of a mass popular uprising. At least 10 percent of the entire population were out in the streets.

Expecting the sclerotic Democratic leadership to mount an effective opposition to the increasingly monstrous behavior of Donald Trump and his coven of enablers is an exercise in futility. Exercise? No, it’s the CrossFit of futility.

As with the labor movement, civil rights, women’s suffrage, and other major changes, our leaders will act in our interests only when we force them to.

Richard M. Nasser

Brookline

Trump’s true base: the wealthy, who make out like bandits

Why do big-bucks conservatives still love Donald Trump despite his otherwise embarrassing vulgarity? Just look at two recent headlines in the Globe: “Government plan would make coastal mansions eligible for disaster aid” (July 22) and “Trump’s callous cuts to food stamps could affect 90,000 in Mass.” (July 26). The transfer of taxpayer support from the poor to the rich has been the conservative agenda since long before Trump.

Julia Glendon

Lunenburg