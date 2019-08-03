Calm the ‘techno-panic’ — e-scooters are the way of the future

An 1883 article in the Sanitarian medical journal proclaimed that schools “exhaust the children’s brains and nervous system with complex and multiple studies, and ruin their bodies by protracted imprisonment.”

This has proved, of course, to be unequivocally false, and virtues such as education are now an essential and universal good. All this is to say that the grave concern raised by many about the rise of e-scooters, as seen in a pilot program launched recently in Brookline, is yet another “techno-panic” (“High demand, headaches as electric scooter pilot zips along,” Metro, July 28).

E-scooters are the solution to many of the problems of congestion we face in Boston. They will relieve traffic caused by short drives and ride-sharing apps, benefit the environment, and help bring the city into the new age of transportation with minimum public investment.