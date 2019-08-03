Sizable core of independents sends telling message about our broken two-party system

Re “Power in the rubble of the American dream”: I was intrigued by the headline of David Scharfenberg’s July 28 Ideas article. I too feel that meaningful change could come from this deplorable president’s (hopefully) single term in office. Unlike Scharfenberg, my hope is not a swing to far-left solutions within the existing (and broken) two-party structure.

A 2017 poll showed that 42 percent of the US population identifies as independent. This group of “forgotten men and women of our country” can drive the country’s politics. This unaffiliated percentage is telling, and it lays forward the opportunity. These independents find both parties too extreme in their behavior and policies.